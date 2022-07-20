The Disgusting Item A Customer Found In Her Burger King Meal

A trip to the fast-food drive-thru could signal anything from a road trip to a long day, or just a "treat yourself" moment. After all, in the age of inflation, there is nothing better than a cheap meal — except, maybe a cheap meal that's ready by the time you pull up to the second window. However, every once in a while, a situation occurs where someone gets far more than they bargained for in their meal.

Though the infamous finger in the Wendy's chili turned out to be nothing more than a hoax, there have actually been so many of these instances reported that NPR has published a roundup of related situations. But that's just one of the grossest things people have found in their fast-food orders, including a chicken head found in a McDonald's meal and a dead mouse in a Subway sandwich. Recently, a woman who visited her local Burger King found herself disgusted after she found something in her fast-food meal that most definitely didn't belong there. Spoiler alert: It was not a finger, but it was still pretty gross.