Red Robin Is Bringing The Steakhouse To Its Menu Offerings

If you regularly spend your lunch break perusing steakhouse menus, picking out a destination for your weekend dinner outing, you may not be alone. According to Eat This, Not That, chain restaurants like Ruth's Chris and Texas Roadhouse have already posted impressive sales this year. It would seem the call of a juicy steak, and maybe a side of creamed spinach, will always be enough to get people in the doors, and well known steakhouses are reaping the benefits.

One chain that doesn't fit neatly into the steakhouse category — but apparently isn't afraid to jump on the chophouse choo-choo — is Red Robin. According to a recent press release, the chain is adding some menu items that "put a Red Robin twist on familiar steakhouse dishes." While you won't see a filet mignon on the menu, you will find a new Savory Steakhouse Burger that's glazed with A.1. Sauce and served with a side of the chain's Bottomless Steak Fries. Accompanying the patty are garlic mushrooms, black pepper bacon, cheddar cheese, and garlic aioli. Adding to the steakhouse theme, Red Robin has also cooked up a riff on a baked potato with its new Loaded Baked Potato Fries, topped with the usual fixings, plus a five-cheese sauce. There's even something new to wash the new burger and fries down with.