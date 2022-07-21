J. Kenji López-Alt Figured Out The Secret To The Perfect Burger

We may all have our favorite styles when it comes to burgers, but it appears celebrated food writer J. Kenji López-Alt has found The One Burger Recipe to Rule Them All. He credits this particular way of cooking burgers to one devised by an Oklahoma cook that dates back to the Great Depression, per The New York Times.

Taste of Home says the Oklahoma onion burger was first invented in the town of El Reno at a time when ground beef was pricey and hard to come by. Because of this, restaurant owner Ross Davis (López-Alt credits Davis and his father Homer as a two-man culinary team that gave rise to this masterpiece, per The New York Times) would add half a bulb's worth of finely shaved onions on top of their ground meat before smashing the aromatic pile into the ground beef ball beneath.

Davis' restaurant, the Hamburger Inn, may no longer have a presence in El Reno, per Thrillist, but the style lives on, and there are other burger joints that can ensure that you leave the town having tasted the treat — one of them, Robert's grill, claims to have been serving "onion fried burgers since 1926."