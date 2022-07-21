Country Crock's Newest Vegan Product Will Thrill Bakers
Baking enthusiasts are likely to keep the following in their fridge: butter and cream. Both of these dairy-based products can act as the foundation of a baked creation. Vegan bakers, on the other hand, might have a different arsenal of ingredients to act as their recipe cornerstones. Bakers avoiding animal products might keep plant-based milk and butter on hand instead.
According to VegNews, vegan butter ingredients swap out for regular butter fairly easily. Unrefined coconut oil, which is solid at room temperature, is a common choice for vegan bakers, and it adds a little something to the texture and flavor of the baked product. For recipes that call for liquid sugars, you can use something like canola oil. And, for pie crusts and pastry, shortening is a prime option.
Cream, on the other hand, is more difficult to replace with a vegan option. But, the most popular spreadable butter brand has come out with a new product that promises to please avid bakers, Food Dive reported.
Swap out your heavy cream for a lighter option
Non-dairy milk alternatives have been around for a while and have grown more popular in recent years, according to King Arthur Baking. Country Crock, which reported sales of $94 million in 2020, has released a plant-based whipping cream that's supposed to be an even swap for heavy cream in non-vegan recipes, per Food Dive.
A Country Crock press release confirmed that bakers can swap Plant Cream with heavy cream at a 1:1 ratio. And it's not just for vegans: People looking to cut down on their fat intake can enjoy this product because it has 29% less saturated fat than heavy cream. The product doesn't also contain soy, unlike many dairy-free products. To start, you can find Plant Cream at Kroger and Publix, but it will soon be available from other retailers. The press release specifies that Plant Cream can enliven recipes beyond whipped cream. It has a range of different applications, including creating creamy pasta sauces.