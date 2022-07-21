Country Crock's Newest Vegan Product Will Thrill Bakers

Baking enthusiasts are likely to keep the following in their fridge: butter and cream. Both of these dairy-based products can act as the foundation of a baked creation. Vegan bakers, on the other hand, might have a different arsenal of ingredients to act as their recipe cornerstones. Bakers avoiding animal products might keep plant-based milk and butter on hand instead.

According to VegNews, vegan butter ingredients swap out for regular butter fairly easily. Unrefined coconut oil, which is solid at room temperature, is a common choice for vegan bakers, and it adds a little something to the texture and flavor of the baked product. For recipes that call for liquid sugars, you can use something like canola oil. And, for pie crusts and pastry, shortening is a prime option.

Cream, on the other hand, is more difficult to replace with a vegan option. But, the most popular spreadable butter brand has come out with a new product that promises to please avid bakers, Food Dive reported.