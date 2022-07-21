The Disturbing Reason Trader Joe's Snickerdoodles Were Just Recalled

If you're a fan of Trader Joe's soft-baked snickerdoodles, there's an alarming reason why you might not have seen any if you dropped by the store this week. On July 20, the product was recalled by its manufacturer, Enjoy Life Natural Brands, because there is a chance that hard plastic pieces might be found in the cookies, per SnackSafely.com.

Enjoy Life is known for making snack items fit for those who with common food allergies, which include wheat, dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, egg, soy, fish, and shellfish. Once a small, privately run company, it was acquired in 2015 by global food giant Mondelez International. Most of Enjoy Life's products can be found at Walmart, Kroger, Wegman's, and Amazon in both the United States and Canada. Trader Joe's, meanwhile, sells Enjoy Life's snickerdoodle cookies under its own label.

While the only Trader Joe's cookie to have been recalled is the snickerdoodle product from Enjoy Life, the item is part of a widening recall that began on June 30.