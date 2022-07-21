The 'Little Miss' Wendy's Images That Are Taking Twitter By Storm

The good people responsible for Wendy's social media are at it again, and this time they're taking inspiration from a beloved line of British children's storybooks.

Wendy's is known for memorable, engaging, and downright funny social media posts. Really, the fast food chain's Twitter description says it all, "We like our tweets the way we like our fries: hot, crispy, and better than anyone expects from a fast food restaurant." Indeed, the burger joint regularly makes its followers giggle (per BoredPanda). When McDonald's announced in 2017 that all Quarter Pounder burgers at "the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef," Wendy's had to point out some issues with that statement and tweeted at McDonald's, "So you'll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend."

Another time, per BoredPanda, a Twitter user tagged Wendy's in a tweet, saying, "My friends like Wendy's but I don't, what do I tell them," to which the chain replied, "Apologize for being wrong." Although the company can put out a light-hearted jab with the best of them, the chain also knows how to poke fun at themselves, too.