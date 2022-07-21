The 'Little Miss' Wendy's Images That Are Taking Twitter By Storm
The good people responsible for Wendy's social media are at it again, and this time they're taking inspiration from a beloved line of British children's storybooks.
Wendy's is known for memorable, engaging, and downright funny social media posts. Really, the fast food chain's Twitter description says it all, "We like our tweets the way we like our fries: hot, crispy, and better than anyone expects from a fast food restaurant." Indeed, the burger joint regularly makes its followers giggle (per BoredPanda). When McDonald's announced in 2017 that all Quarter Pounder burgers at "the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef," Wendy's had to point out some issues with that statement and tweeted at McDonald's, "So you'll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend."
Another time, per BoredPanda, a Twitter user tagged Wendy's in a tweet, saying, "My friends like Wendy's but I don't, what do I tell them," to which the chain replied, "Apologize for being wrong." Although the company can put out a light-hearted jab with the best of them, the chain also knows how to poke fun at themselves, too.
The funny way that Wendy's social media has gone visual
If you don't currently have a child or didn't grow up in England you might not be familiar with the ultra-popular books by Roger Hargreaves, the "Little Miss" books, which are preceded by the "Mr. Men" series. Each book tends to tackle a character flaw or attribute, and illustrates how the main character (like Mr. Messy or Little Miss Brave) either overcomes the issue or uses it to learn and grow. Well, over the last couple of days, Wendy's Twitter account has taken to posting their own tongue-in-cheek takes on the book covers, complete with a Little Miss who wears the trademark red-haired braids so associated with the brand.
First up was the "Little Miss Chronically Online Corporation," which is, perhaps a joke, that was tweeted about the brand's intense social media presence. One customer gave it right back to them, replying, "Little miss won't respond to customer service complaints." A more recent tweet, however, "Little Miss I'm Not Mean I'm Sarcastic," has Wendy's fans in stitches. The post has thus garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of shares and comments. In an interweb where social stuff is really starting to bleed together, Wendy's has no qualms about standing out.