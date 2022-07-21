Everything You Need To Know About The Sugar Cookie Dough Recall

Foodstuffs get recalled all the time for a dizzying amount of reasons. Some of the culprits are pretty scary, including contamination by a foodborne pathogen like listeria or salmonella, says Cleveland Clinic, which can cause serious illness, even death. Then, there's the foods that are recalled for the scariest reasons like when it gets mixed in with non-food foreign objects such as metal bits or even broken glass, says the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

However, sometimes a food product is recalled because the manufacturer forgot to, or otherwise failed to list all ingredients on the label. This is a big deal for people who deal with allergies and sensitivities, as they closely read labels before consuming a product. Sadly, such is the case with a recent recall of Sweet Loren's Sugar Cookie Dough (in the 12-ounce size). In fact, the product is particularly deceptive, as it's labeled as being "gluten-free," even though it can contain traces of the protein, according to the FDA announcement.