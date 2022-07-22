Why A Costco Shoppers' Random Act Of Kindness Is Upsetting Twitter

A brief interaction in a Costco set off a Twitter dialogue today. User @BobbyHuggs tweeted that he was at Costco to pick up a few things. The woman in front of him in the checkout line was laden down with items, and he assumed that she worked for a catering business. He said as much to the stranger, to which she replied that she was buying supplies for a woman's shelter. This made the user pause, and he decided to buy all of the groceries for the woman who was stocking the shelter. He ended his tweet, "Please pay it forward if you can."

This seems like a relatively innocuous tweet, but some Twitter users thought that the original poster was on a bit of a high horse to post a story that presented him as the do-gooder. One person parodied the post, "Hey guys I did a nice thing and everyone must know about it I can't do it just for the sheer pleasure of helping someone everyone must know I am a good person!" while another advised, "These stories always much better presented in third person perspective. Pay it forward, without patting yourself on the back." Social media puts people in a tough position — when everyone is posting about their day-to-day lives, it's hard to predict what will strike a nerve with other users.