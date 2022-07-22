The New IDK Meal Might Have Landed Popeyes In Hot Water

Popeyes may have accidentally gotten into some beef with a rapper. On Tuesday, July 19th, Popeyes tweeted that they're bringing back the IDK meal, which consists of a chicken sandwich (classic or spicy) and a specialty lemonade drink for $6. (Though it'll be $7 in New York and Los Angeles — other terms are detailed on the Popeyes website) The announcement was accompanied by a graphic imitating a text message chain between two "besties," with one saying that they didn't know what to order and the other replying that they have the perfect meal in mind. The idea of the IDK meal is pretty self-explanatory: It's the thing to order when you can't decide what to get.

Just minutes after the tweet was posted, a rapper who also goes by the IDK acronym quote-tweeted, informing Popeyes that he owns the trademark for IDK. The rapper, who has 153.1k followers, said that people are confused and asking him if it's some sort of collaboration. He expressed chagrin that no one had reached out to him about the name and asked, "Can we fix this?" Popeyes has yet to reply to the rapper's tweet. XXL reports that IDK has indeed trademarked his three-letter stage name. IDK is currently on tour on the west coast, per his website.