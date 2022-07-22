You Can Order Dwayne Johnson's Iconic French Toast To Your Doorstep

If you — a person who, like many of us, is not famous enough to get stopped in the street by adoring fans or afford a personal chef — are craving something special for breakfast on a weekend morning, you might whip up a stack of pancakes or no-frills French toast drizzled with maple syrup and topped with berries and whipped cream. If you're Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, however, you'll leave the most important meal of the day in the hands of a trusted professional.

The movie star, former pro wrestler, and GQ-lauded summer style icon probably has to eat healthier than the average person in order to stay bulked for his action roles, but he likes the indulgent things in life just as much as the next person. A couple of years ago, the celeb took to Instagram to share the Sunday "cheat meal" he concocted alongside his good friend and in-house chef, Raquel "Rocky" Rockquemore-Breiz: A five-inch-thick behemoth of a French toast slice, topped with peanut butter and tequila-infused whipped cream and syrup. Thanks to the nationwide delivery service Goldbelly and LA's Brique French Toastery (the official home of the dish), you, too, can feast like Mr. Johnson while lounging in your bathrobe, Delish reports.