You Can Order Dwayne Johnson's Iconic French Toast To Your Doorstep
If you — a person who, like many of us, is not famous enough to get stopped in the street by adoring fans or afford a personal chef — are craving something special for breakfast on a weekend morning, you might whip up a stack of pancakes or no-frills French toast drizzled with maple syrup and topped with berries and whipped cream. If you're Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, however, you'll leave the most important meal of the day in the hands of a trusted professional.
The movie star, former pro wrestler, and GQ-lauded summer style icon probably has to eat healthier than the average person in order to stay bulked for his action roles, but he likes the indulgent things in life just as much as the next person. A couple of years ago, the celeb took to Instagram to share the Sunday "cheat meal" he concocted alongside his good friend and in-house chef, Raquel "Rocky" Rockquemore-Breiz: A five-inch-thick behemoth of a French toast slice, topped with peanut butter and tequila-infused whipped cream and syrup. Thanks to the nationwide delivery service Goldbelly and LA's Brique French Toastery (the official home of the dish), you, too, can feast like Mr. Johnson while lounging in your bathrobe, Delish reports.
A brique of brioche
When asked about the creation of Dwayne Johnson's custom Sunday breakfast — also known as Brique Rock Toast — his personal chef Raquel "Rocky" Rockquemore-Breiz told Thrillist that there are "no rules" involved in the actor's "cheat day" meals. "I would do a Teremana-infused whipped cream and coconut chips, and play around with the syrups until the peanut butter coconut syrup happened," she said. If you're not up to speed on your celebrity-backed booze brands, Teremana is Johnson's tequila made in the Jalisco Highlands, adding to the particular Dwayne Johnson-ness of it all. Per the Brique website, the "colossal sliced hand-braided brioche" is dipped in Chef Rocky's signature custard coating and topped with vanilla bean whipped cream and the aforementioned toasted coconut chips and peanut butter coconut maple syrup.
When fans began lusting after the gloriously tall, topping-loaded toast after Johnson posted about it on Instagram, Breiz decided to share her glorious creation with the public. She made Brique an official brand in 2020 and soon set up a brick-and-mortar version of Brique French Toastery in LA's Westfield Century City mall, per Thrillist. Now, Delish reports that the brand has partnered with Goldbelly to bring the Brique to French-toast-loving Dwayne Johnson fans across the country. It's a little pricier than your average diner meal, clocking in between $69.95 – $169.95, but that's the price of decadence. Sadly, the public version of the dish does not include tequila.