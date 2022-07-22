Here's What Gordon Ramsay And Guy Fieri Really Think Of Each Other

Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri are the undisputed titans of the Food Network, so it's no surprise that fans often wonder what the celebrity chefs think of each other outside the kitchen. While Ramsay is no stranger to controversy, Fieri is known for being a little more tight-lipped about his opinions on other chefs. Despite the stars' relative silence in the media about their thoughts on one another, some recent controversies may offer a window into their true feelings.

When a "Kitchen Nightmares" alum spoke out about their treatment on social media by fans of the show, Fieri broke his silence on the matter in an interview with the Today Show. Said Fieri (via Eater), "It's tough, you know, I'm a chef first, and a restaurant owner, way before I was ever on Food Network, and it's a tough business."

Fieri also added his show was very different from Ramsay's, stating that "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" focuses on bringing exciting new dishes to audiences. The comment about the shows' differing tones may offer fans all the insight they need on Fieri's opinions on the controversy.