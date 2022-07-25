Why Risotto Fans May Soon Have Trouble Finding This Beloved Dish

Risotto fans will know that authentic versions of their favorite rice dish are usually made with one of four different types of rice: Carnaroli, Volano, Baldo, or Arboreo. Per Italian Food Excellence, these varieties of Japonica rice are traditionally cultivated in Northern Italy's Po Valley, where rice has been grown since the mid-19th century.

But there were signs that all was not well in the Po Valley in June, where a combination of higher-than-normal temperatures as well as a milder winter meant less snow had fallen during the winter. As a result, less water was being seen flowing into the region, per The Guardian. By that time, worsening conditions had already forced the river administration to issue a warning and state that the Po Valley was seeing its worst drought in 70 years. "The snow in the Alps in Piedmont and Lombardy has totally run out," the agency, Utilitalia, said. "If this helped to replenish the flows of the Po in May, the large reservoir that usually acts as a buffer in the summer months is depleted. All the measurement stations along the Po, with the exception of Piacenza, are in severe drought conditions, with flow rates well below the average for the period."