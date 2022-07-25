The Spicy Pepper Challenge Ryan Reynolds Gave Steve-O In A Funny New Ad

When we hear about celebrities being borderline tortured in a spicy food eating challenge, our minds immediately go to the First We Feast show "Hot Ones." But this time, host Sean Evans is off the hook, and Ryan Reynolds is the one forcing another celebrity to eat something fiery. Luckily, the star in question has a lot of experience when it comes to putting his body through the ringer. We're talking about "Jackass" star and stuntman Steve-O.

Steve-O is kind of notorious for the things he's put his body through in the name of entertainment. He was even once badly injured in a Jackass-style stunt involving rocket fuel, only to cap the whole thing off by draining the fluid from a burn blister and drinking it from a shot glass. So when actor Reynolds decided to partner with Steve-O to promote his new software brand MNTN, he came up with a challenge that perhaps only someone with an iron stomach could handle: eating a Carolina Reaper pepper (via Today). After chugging one's own burn blister juice, a Carolina Reaper must seem like nothing ... right?