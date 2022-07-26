PepsiCo Just Scored A Major Legal Win

Major brands are no strangers to potential lawsuits. With so much publicity and so many customers served, it's often only a matter of time before a well-known brand is hit with some kind of legal action. PepsiCo knows the feeling — so much so, that some of its biggest lawsuits have even been ranked by Lawyer Inc.

Back in March 2021, PepsiCo partnered with LeBron James to announce the release of its new line of energy drinks. According to CNBC, the drinks set themselves apart from others in the energy category by creating a product that's healthier than the competition; the drink includes ingredients such as vitamins A and C, plus a reported memory-boosting element known as citicoline.

PepsiCo's excitement about the new launch hit a wall back in June 2021, though, when Rise Brewing, a company that makes canned coffee beverages, filed a trademark lawsuit against the beverage giant (via PR Newswire). After more than a year in the courts, though, the verdict is in.