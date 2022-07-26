Twitter Is Absolutely Vibing To The Costco Hold Music

As any consumer would agree, no experience can be quite as painstaking as a phone call with customer service. Whether you have a general question or a complaint about a product, customer service phone calls can either make or break your perception of the company you are calling. Long hold times, incompetent representatives, and limited automated voice commands are known to push even the most cool, calm, and collected of callers off of the deep end. We have all been there.

This universal dread is what makes the occasional good phone call experience feel so exceptionally great, even if it's just one aspect of the call that enhances the experience. A customer who called Costco was fortunate enough to have one of these rarely pleasant experiences. To the delight of the internet, he enthusiastically commended the store via Twitter after the call. The highlight of the calling experience? The hold music.