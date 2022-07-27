How You Can Win A Ton Of Money From BrewDog Cans

Hiding prizes in food is kind of a tale as old as time. Aside from the cliche of dropping an engagement ring in a champagne glass, many companies have used the element of surprise in their own initiatives to market their products, whether through a contest or just simply adding an extra hidden element. Cereal companies used to hide toys in boxes for kids to find as they make their way through the snack.

On the contest side, there is likely not a soul in the world who does not have some inkling of Willy Wonka and his Golden Ticket, a ticket he hid within a chocolate bar to promote a contest to visit his factory which inspired many initiatives thereafter, like Aldi's U.K. sweepstakes in 2021 (via Good to Know). Well, it may not be a golden ticket for a trip to Wonka's Chocolate factory, but BrewDog has an equally exciting prize hidden in its beer cans for some lucky fans to find.