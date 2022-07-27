Why You Shouldn't Expect To See Robots At Your Local McDonald's Just Yet

With a brand value of nearly $197 billion, McDonald's may be one of the top ten most valuable brands in the United States. But that doesn't mean the chain is impervious to the threats faced by other businesses. Like everyone else, the company faced the same operating challenges for the second quarter of this year, which the company's president and CEO Chris Kempczinski said included "rising inflation, a surge in COVID-19 cases and the return of government restrictions in many markets, exacerbating labor shortages and supply chain challenges," per Alpha Street.

Yet the company says it fared well, all things considered; its second-quarter net income came in at $1.19 billion dollars — down $2.22 billion from the same time a year ago, per CNBC. Part of that hit came from the $1.2 billion related to ceasing business in Russia, which was triggered by the war in Ukraine. CNBC adds that inflation — which the fast food giant projects at 12% to 14% for "food and packaging" in the U.S. alone, also took a bite out of McDonald's bottom line.

Another challenge McDonald's and other fast food companies can't seem to get around is a labor shortage. A survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association shows that as a whole, 78% of restaurant operators say they don't have enough employees to meet business needs, per Restaurant Business Online. Some businesses are turning to automation to solve staffing woes, but not everyone is on board.