Jeff Mauro's Sweet Message For His Brother Who Beat Cancer

According to MD Anderson, the tradition of "ringing the bell for cancer" may have started with Irve Le Moyne, a cancer patient at the health center and a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy. In 1996, Le Moyne was receiving treatment for head and neck cancer at MD Anderson, and told the doctor overseeing his radiation treatments that he intended to bring a bell to his final appointment, which honored an old Navy ritual of ringing one to mark "when the job was done." True to his word, Le Moyne rang the bell upon completing his final treatment, and left it behind as a donation to the center and all those who would do the same. As MD Anderson explains, the idea spread to healthcare facilities and treatment centers across the country. Today, hearing the bell inspires hope among those undergoing cancer treatment and signifies an important milestone for those who ring it.

Jeff Mauro of Food Network's "The Kitchen" may or may not know Le Moyne's story, but he has certainly been all-too-familiar with the journey of a person living with cancer. Mauro comes from a tight-knit family; he credits his mother and two of his aunts for being the inspiration behind his culinary endeavors, and he happily co-hosts a podcast with his younger sister (via Medium). The chef and sandwich specialist recently opened up via social media about his brother's journey with stage 4 colon/rectal cancer, which recently reached a hugely successful milestone.