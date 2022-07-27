The Bizarre McDonald's Cheeseburger Price Hike That Just Struck The UK

One of the most enduring international brands, McDonald's can be found in 118 countries and territories around the world (per McDonald's). The restaurant has maintained a reputation for consistency, while tailoring its menus to meet the regional preferences of its customers. For instance, the chain serves rice as a side in the Philippines (via Taylor Wells). Restaurant Business notes the prices at McDonald's also fluctuate by region, from $3.75 for its signature Big Mac burger in Austin to $6.39 in Seattle. This is partially due to state-by-state differences in minimum wage, with higher prices designed to recoup labor costs.

According to The Strategy Story, there are other factors at play. The company has relied on a low-cost pricing strategy and bundling discounts, which incentivizes customers to order more items than they might otherwise because they are cheaper when purchased together. But the volume of goods sold per customer still translates to higher profits for the restaurants. And by implementing virtual kiosks, McDonald's has managed to cut back on labor costs to keep prices down. At the same time, a dramatic price hike in the United Kingdom has shown that even the Golden Arches are not immune to historic inflation.