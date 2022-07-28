The Herb Michael Symon Puts On His Burgers Has Twitter Unsure

When it comes to cooking, most people blindly trust the habits of celebrity chefs, who are experts at the craft. Restaurateur and "Iron Chef" winner Michael Symon is one such chef who people regularly turn to for guidance on food-related matters. He's not afraid to turn on convention, either, as he advises people to go against the "old wive's tale" and salt red meat the night before cooking because it actually makes the cut more "tender" and "flavorful," according to Food Network. He's also a big fan of salting while cooking, particularly pasta water.

One of Symon's most recent statements, however, has to do with cilantro, which many people have strong opinions of their own about. Although many people love the fresh herb and put it on lots of things, others actually possess a gene that "detects the aldehyde part of cilantro as a soapy smell and taste," (per Cleveland Clinic). Others even describe it as tasting and smelling like "dead bugs." Who knew that genetics could make such a strange impact?

Nothing illustrates the cilantro controversy more than a recent Twitter post with Symon, where he inspired some very colorful conversations.