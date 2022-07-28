Alex Guarnaschelli Gave Padma Lakshmi The Perfect Bacon Advice
Padma Lakshmi took to Twitter with a simple but very important question: What's the best way to cook bacon? She listed some common options like oven, microwave, and stovetop. Fellow food and social media queen Alex Guarnaschelli came to the rescue with a simple answer.It turns out that Alex Guarnaschelli has been promoting her method of cooking bacon for years. Buzzfeed wrote up her method after she posted it on Instagram all the way back in 2015.
She's also talked about it on television while being interviewed on "The Dish on Oz" (via YouTube). The crew discussed how it's possible to make keto-friendly bacon, and Guarnaschelli shared her method. She says it's her favorite kind of hack because it's "affordable, easy, and you get a great result." Guarnaschelli also shares that the method is derived from a French technique of blanching meat in boiling water for one minute before proceeding with traditional cooking methods. The panelists then do a taste test compared to traditionally cooked bacon and unanimously agree that Guarnaschelli's bacon reigns supreme. So, what does the chef think is the absolute best way to prepare bacon? It might not be what you expect.
Alex Guarnaschelli recommends cooking bacon in water
When Padma Lakshmi asked for the best way to cook bacon, Alex Guarnaschelli chimed in with her answer, "Stovetop. Lay out strips in a single layer. Add ½ inch water to pan. Cook out water and cook till crispy." Isn't it cool to see our favorite food celebs hanging out online and giving each other advice?
Most of this is probably familiar to any bacon lovers out there, the only thing that might be a surprise is the ½ inch of water. Guarnaschelli is not alone in her methodology. America's Test Kitchen explains that it keeps the meat moist so the bacon turns out crispy but not dry, and still pleasantly tender. As an added bonus, the water helps keep the bacon fat from splattering all around. They also suggest beginning with a cold pan so that the fat can render slowly, then adding a tablespoon or two of water and bringing the heat to medium-high, then flipping when the first side is crispy.
Kitchn echoes the endorsement, noting how helpful it is for the water to render the fat and reduce splattering. The result was a browned and crisp but not burnt edge. As for the amount of water to use, they suggest just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. If you're cooking bacon for a large group it still might make sense to do it in bulk in the oven, but for a solo or family breakfast, Guarnaschelli's method may be the way to go.