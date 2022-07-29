Martha Stewart Just Announced A Collab With An Unexpected Clothing Brand

Martha Stewart never stops dropping surprises on her legions of fans. Whether it's the sad news that some of her peacocks were attacked by coyotes (via Instagram), the ongoing friendship between Martha and Snoop Dogg, or the lifestyle icon's admission to Ellen Degeneres that she has experience with sexting (via YouTube), news from Stewart-land is never boring. What she recently told Instagram is no exception, and it's especially exciting news for the merch-lovers among us. Stewart shared an Instagram reel depicting her pulling something out of an oven. But instead of the standard roast chicken or baked good you'd expect from the queen of home living, she had a sweatshirt hidden in there, but not just any sweatshirt: It's a special collaborative sweatshirt with the avant-garde clothing brand Anti Social Social Club.

The Los Angeles-based brand is known for funky streetwear and off-the-wall collaborations, for example, past collaborations include Playboy, Hotwheels, and Hello Kitty (per Hidden Hype). Founder Neek Lurk, who was Social Marketing Manager at Stussy, once told Hypebeast that Anti Social Social Club began as a "life project" rather than a brand, and said that the worst advice he's ever received is to make a business plan. Despite the lack of a business plan, Anti Social Social Club merch routinely sells out, and it's likely that the Martha Stewart capsule will do the same, at least according to Martha. She wrote in her Instagram caption, "Set your clocks!!!! They will be a sell out!!!!!!!"