KFC South Korea Just Debuted An Unexpected New Sauce

Chocolate mint may be one of Baskin-Robbins' 31 original flavors, per The Los Angeles Times, but it is probably one of the youngest flavors in the line-up for the ice cream maker, which first opened its doors in 1945, per Baskin-Robbins. The idea of a mint and chocolate combo was born in 1973, in the kitchen of a British culinary student named Marilyn Ricketts, who invented the flavor to mark a special occasion: the wedding of Princess Anne to Captain Mark Phillips, per McCormick Flavor Solutions. No surprise then, that the dessert was named "Mint Royale," to mark the occasion that its creation was meant to celebrate.

And while mint chocolate has always been a hit in Britain and the United States, the same could probably not be said of South Korea, where the flavor was something of an outlier, because peppermint held strong associations with toothpaste (via Korea Travel Post).