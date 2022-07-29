Hooters Has A BOGO Chicken Wing Deal You Won't Want To Miss

Let's face it, Hooters is known for two things: chicken wings and the girls who serve them. In fact, Hooters' famous wings are so popular that the chain launched a series of smaller locations in 2021. These smaller versions of Hooters, called Hoots, specialize in takeout and delivery of -– you guessed it –- chicken wings (via Culture Map).

According to the Hooters website, the chain's chicken wings come in six varieties, including original, boneless, and smoked, which you can then pair with a sauce or dry rub of your choosing. Sauces and rubs range in heat from a mild BBQ all the way up to spicy garlic, with more than a dozen other options in between.

So if you're hungry for some chicken wings, today is your lucky day. On July 29 only, Hooters is running a BOGO chicken wing special. Yup, that's right, double the wings, double the sauce, double the yum.