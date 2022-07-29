The Hilarious Makeup Line Applebee's Just Dropped

The restaurant chain more commonly known for bar fare and affordable cocktails is branching out into an attractive new area — literally. That's right, Applebee's is launching a new makeup line, and it's just as saucy as one might expect.

The tongue-in-cheek line comes just in time for National Wing Day and National Lipstick Day, both of which are today (July 29). The line is being released in partnership with Winky Lux, a skincare and makeup brand, according to a company press release. Together, they are bringing "Saucy Gloss" to the world, which is described as "a collection of four lip glosses inspired by Applebee's wing sauces, to make your kisses more craveable." So if the one you love also loves wings, these savory glosses just might do the trick.

This isn't the first time food and beauty brands have teamed up, nor the first time Applebee's has used enticing promotions to draw customers. The ultra-popular $1 drink promotion regularly offers affordable cocktails in fun flavors like Vodka Rum Frostbite, Vodka Strawberry Lemonade, and the "Dollarita." This effort has lured customers back to the sit-down dining establishment, says Adweek, and effectively helped it "buck the decline in casual dining." Hey, whatever gets customers in the door, right?