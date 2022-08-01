Here's How Airlines Actually Choose Their Menus, According To A Chef

Food on an airplane may not be the most appetizing and rarely is something to look forward to. And while some airlines do mealtime a bit better than others, the altitude affects your taste buds' abilities to taste food correctly and makes them numb, causing food flavor to dull and making the airline chef's job a bit more difficult. Major airlines don't have an easy feat in choosing what to serve customers in order to make sure they can not only eat their food but enjoy it under these bland circumstances.

Mashed recently got a chance to find out exactly how the magic happens from Chef Ryan Hardy, the chef/owner of Delicious Hospitality Group, and the Executive Chef chosen to curate JetBlue's new Mint menu. The menu, inspired by some of Delicious Hospitality Group's other spots like Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones, will roll out onto their flights starting August 1st and include exclusive menu items like Crab Fregola Salad, Roasted Chicken, and Cavatelli. Chef Hardy spoke to Mashed about how the team got these flavors to thrive in the sky.