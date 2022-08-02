Taco John's Two New Menu Items Are Total Opposites
If you're a fan of Mexican and American fusion, you've probably been to Taco John's. The chain offers various tacos, burritos, quesadillas, taco salads, nachos, and fried Potato Olés, as well as desserts like churros and Mexican donut bites (via Taco John's).
According to Junk Food Blog, some of Taco John's best menu items include the street tacos, the Boss Burrito, the taco salad, the chorizo breakfast burrito, and the refried beans. And while Taco John's bears a slight resemblance to Taco Bell, many say the two can't be compared. The Takeout, for instance, says Taco John's feels "more sincere," even going so far as to claim that the chain is better than Taco Bell.
Regardless of which chain you prefer, you've got to appreciate Taco John's smaller menu. The classics stay put (unlike, cough, cough, Taco Bell's Mexican pizza), and a few other menu items come and go as they please. The latest two additions just make Taco John's all the more appealing.
Tacos of every size for every appetite
Let's be real — we all love a deal. Taco John's value menu (in addition to snack quesadillas, steak and potato grillers, and churros) now has two more items: a Grande Beef Taco and a Mini Fried Chicken Taco.
Per Brand Eating, the Grande Beef Taco includes beef, potatoes, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and a mild sauce in a soft flour tortilla, and costs $3. The Mini Fried Chicken Taco, on the other hand, includes fried chicken, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and spicy jalapeño ranch in a soft flour taco, and costs $2. While you may want to think twice about eating queso fresco, you can probably ask for a substitute cheese.
The mini fried chicken taco contains 220 calories, according to Taco John's, making it comparable to Taco Bell's Soft Taco Supreme, while the grande beef taco contains 470 calories, comparable to a Taco Bell quesadilla. How fans of the chain will react to these new items remains to be seen.