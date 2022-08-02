Why Commuters Are Disappointed In A Major Starbucks Closure

The Starbucks location at Union Station in Washington D.C. served its last latte on Sunday. The popular chain recently announced plans to shutter the Union Station location, along with 15 other stores, due to concerns over safety, according to The Washington Post. Union Station is among the busiest commuter hubs in the country, with around 70,000 people passing through it each day, so news of the Starbucks closure is sure to upset many commuters' morning and afternoon routines (via Amtrak). Regardless, the chain expressed concerns over its ability to ensure the continued safety of staff, leading to a decision to close the store.

News of the closure comes on the heels of ongoing concerns over safety in stores nationwide, as CEO Howard Schultz recently discussed plans to reverse the chain's public bathroom policy. Shultz has decided to reserve bathroom use for customers only in an effort to make stores safer for staff (per New York Times). "There is an issue of just safety in our stores in terms of people coming in who use our stores as a public bathroom," he said of the decision.