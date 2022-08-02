Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Sam's Club's Fall Flavored Granola
There is quite a lengthy list of Sam's Club food items with cult followings and it seems like there might be one more to add. It may be propelled to popularity by its fall-themed flavor — if we've learned anything from Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte, it's that people can't get enough of seasonal items fit for the cooler months.
News of the brand new offering was brought to the public by @samsclubmembers on Instagram. It's yet another option from Member's Mark, which is the brand's private label. Maker's Mark is currently producing just about everything a consumer could want, from grills to inflatable pools and all sorts of food items, per Sam's Club. The latest hotly anticipated addition to the Member's Mark food portfolio is known as Apple Pie Granola, and even though summer temps are still on the high side almost everywhere, social media buzz indicates that it could soon be a fan-favorite.
Everything to know about Member's Mark Apple Pie Granola
The new product is available in a 22-ounce bag for $6.98. On the Sam's Club says in the product listing, "Get the smell and taste of grandma's homemade apple pie in granola clusters that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime." They also note that Member's Mark Apple Pie Granola is only going to be around for "a limited time," noting that it "won't last long!" These "crunchy oat clusters," which are mixed in with "coated apple pieces" and sprinkled with cinnamon are suitable to enjoy for breakfast, dessert, or anywhere in between. It can be served as cereal in a bowlful of milk, as a topping on ice cream or yogurt, or in a baggie or bowl as a snack on its own.
Instagrammers seem excited, as over 200 people liked a post about the new product. The only catch is that on the site it's listed as unavailable for pickup, delivery or shipping, and there's no official date when it will be situated on store shelves. In the meantime, customers can opt to try one of the other Member's Mark granola varieties currently available for purchase. However, it's likely that the Apple Pie Granola will be hitting a Sam's Club near you any day now.