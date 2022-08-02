Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Sam's Club's Fall Flavored Granola

The new product is available in a 22-ounce bag for $6.98. On the Sam's Club says in the product listing, "Get the smell and taste of grandma's homemade apple pie in granola clusters that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime." They also note that Member's Mark Apple Pie Granola is only going to be around for "a limited time," noting that it "won't last long!" These "crunchy oat clusters," which are mixed in with "coated apple pieces" and sprinkled with cinnamon are suitable to enjoy for breakfast, dessert, or anywhere in between. It can be served as cereal in a bowlful of milk, as a topping on ice cream or yogurt, or in a baggie or bowl as a snack on its own.

Instagrammers seem excited, as over 200 people liked a post about the new product. The only catch is that on the site it's listed as unavailable for pickup, delivery or shipping, and there's no official date when it will be situated on store shelves. In the meantime, customers can opt to try one of the other Member's Mark granola varieties currently available for purchase. However, it's likely that the Apple Pie Granola will be hitting a Sam's Club near you any day now.