The Real Reason Instagram Isn't Impressed With Aldi's Eco Cookies

We all know that recycling is good for the environment. But one of the biggest impacts humans have on the natural world is actually food waste. Over 30% of the world's food is ultimately wasted, according to the World Wildlife Fund, and excess food waste that ends up in landfills contributes to 6-8% of "human-caused greenhouse gas emissions." Now, Aldi is selling a cookie that aims to help the environment by reducing both of these problems. Per Aldi Reviewer, the chain's new Benton's Upcycled Cookies seek to reduce food waste by recycling the unused pulp created during the production of oat milk, tofu, or soy milk into a sweet new edible creation.

These recycled cookies are available in two different flavors: Vanilla Oatmilk, which is made from upcycled remains of oat milk production, and Okara Chocolate Chip, which is made from okara, the by-product left over from soy milk and tofu production. Rather than being thrown out, this "nutritious pulp" is combined with traditional cookie ingredients, like wheat, milk, eggs, chocolate chips, and vanilla flavoring to deliver a (hopefully) enjoyable snacking experience while helping to make the earth a little greener. According to Aldi Reviewer, a 3.5-ounce package of cookies is currently selling for $2.99, but not everyone is on board with these sustainable sweets.