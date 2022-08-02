What Queso Blanco Fans Should Know About Del Taco's New Crunchtadas

Anyone who has been dining at Del Taco since 2013 may recall it was a big year. According to the chain's website, that was the year Crunchtada Tostadas were introduced. As Del Taco explains, the new menu item had a shell that was thicker than a traditional tostada and wavy. The original CrunchTada came with beans, sauce, lettuce, and cheddar cheese, and it can still be found on Del Taco's menu today. Of course, the chain has made a number of additional changes to its menu since then.

Another big change came for Del Taco came in 2017. According to Business Insider, the Mexican fast-food chain replaced nacho cheese with Queso Blanco that year. At the time, the news outlet described the new menu item as a "white, cheesy dip" that "is rich, with a slight bite from pickled jalapenos," and gave Queso Blanco good marks for its lack of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Now, the chain is shaking things up once again, and this time there's good news for fans of both Crunchtadas and Queso Blanco.