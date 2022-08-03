How An Ex-Trader Joe's Employee Outed The Company In A Big Way

The key offenses claimed by the ex-crewmember were all from the top-down. The issues they had run into with "The Captain and The Mates" (or manager and assistant manager, as some would call them) and "The [Trader Joe's] Company" are each addressed in their own sections of the letter.

The former employee claims that the managers fostered a toxic work environment in different scenarios. For instance, they claim that the general manager told a disabled crewmember that other employees complained about them taking too many breaks, which the letter-writer says is untrue. They also claim that the assistant managers falsely accused a crewmember of stealing from the store, leading to their unjust termination.

The ex-crewmember goes on to disclose the alleged wrongdoings of the company itself. They specifically list the "union-busting tactics" the company used. In this worker's experience, TJ's promised benefits for employees to deter their vote to unionize. Despite the apparent generosity of these benefits, the writer points out that "whatever a company gives, they can take away." Without a worker's union, the company could tamper with these benefits so that they were not bestowed upon every employee fairly.