Gordon Ramsay Is Horrified By TikTok's Extremely Meaty PB&J

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known to push the culinary envelope from time to time, but even he has his limits. The latest TikTok to draw his ire was posted by @meatermade, and he filmed a side-by-side reaction video so that fans could experience his incredulous response firsthand. Because, no one in the world is better at saying what we're all thinking in a funny manner than the "Hell's Kitchen" host himself.

Even though he captioned it, "Sometimes there are just no words for a #burger like this...." Ramsay nonetheless had plenty of words, as usual. Many different aspects of the video were abhorrent to Ramsay, starting off with the first visual of the finished product, "What the Hell is that?" he exclaims, noting, "The size of that thing!" Then, when multiple strips of bacon were wrapped around a large hamburger patty, he said it looked like a "chess board." The obscene amount of butter slathered on the inside of the buns inspired him to shout, "What are you trying to do, kill me?" But then, perhaps the death knell was caused by the generous swirls of peanut butter and jelly on the insides of both buns: The chef exclaimed in horror before the video ends. Apparently, peanut butter, jelly, and meat sandwiches are just too much for him to bear.