Nigella Lawson Gave A Sweet Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

The tributes just keep pouring in to honor beloved actress Olivia Newton-John, who died on August 8 following a decades-long fight against breast cancer, per NBC News. Perhaps best known for playing Sandy in the 1978 film adaptation of the musical "Grease," Newton-John's music, movies, and generous spirit won over the hearts of millions.

Since the announcement of Newton-John's passing, social media has been flooded with acknowledgments from many celebrities, particularly her "Grease" co-stars like Barry Pearl (who played T-Bird Doody) and casting director Joel Thurm (per CNN). Perhaps the most emotional, however, was the Instagram post by leading man John Travolta. He wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," and called her impact "incredible." The actor signed the emotional post, "Your Danny, your John." Notably, Travolta also lost his wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer in 2020.

The beloved thespian was reportedly surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing. Fans and fellow celebrities alike continue to honor Newton-John, and the latest memorial post comes from celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.