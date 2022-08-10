Nigella Lawson Gave A Sweet Tribute To Olivia Newton-John
The tributes just keep pouring in to honor beloved actress Olivia Newton-John, who died on August 8 following a decades-long fight against breast cancer, per NBC News. Perhaps best known for playing Sandy in the 1978 film adaptation of the musical "Grease," Newton-John's music, movies, and generous spirit won over the hearts of millions.
Since the announcement of Newton-John's passing, social media has been flooded with acknowledgments from many celebrities, particularly her "Grease" co-stars like Barry Pearl (who played T-Bird Doody) and casting director Joel Thurm (per CNN). Perhaps the most emotional, however, was the Instagram post by leading man John Travolta. He wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," and called her impact "incredible." The actor signed the emotional post, "Your Danny, your John." Notably, Travolta also lost his wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer in 2020.
The beloved thespian was reportedly surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing. Fans and fellow celebrities alike continue to honor Newton-John, and the latest memorial post comes from celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.
Fans remember Olivia Newton-John together with Nigella Lawson's post
Cookbook author Nigella Lawson is the latest to acknowledge the profound loss of Olivia Newton-John, by way of Twitter. The caption read simply, "Her memory is already a blessing," along with an homage to Newton-John published by the New York Times. The prominent accompanying image is from one of the most iconic scenes from "Grease," when Sandy turns to wave goodbye as she and Danny fly off in a car. Fans of the actress flocked to Lawson's post to express their love for Olivia Newton-John. One person called it "the saddest news," noting that she always exhibited "such grace and style."
Another commenter called her "the goddess of light," adding, "She just lit up the screen and the world." Noting that "her voice was magical," another person also said that she was "a hero for women with breast cancer." Indeed, Newton-John helped to make significant headway in terms of breast cancer research and treatment by way of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Australia, per NBC News. Following two other occurrences of the disease, she was diagnosed in 2020 with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. No doubt that many fans around the world will remain "hopelessly devoted" to her, especially during this time of mourning.