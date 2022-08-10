How Adam Richman's Mustache Almost Killed Him

In a recent appearance on "Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did," Adam Richman recalled the time when he contracted a deadly infection in Switzerland while attending a Michelin Event (via People).

What initially looked like a harmless pimple on his mustache turned out to be a Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection. "At the moment, it never felt like 'you're going to die' — it was never something that they posited, but it was always sort of understood," the TV personality shared. The infection was located in a particularly perilous spot and Richman needed to undergo surgery in order for it to be removed.

As for the source of the infection? It remains unclear. "The doctor said it could have been anything from a water glass to a hotel towel," the star revealed.

Richman's stressful health scare in Switzerland was not his only brush with death. In one episode of his show, the former host was allegedly fed hot wings doused with a whole bottle of ghost chili extract (via Food Beast). This ingredient is so potent that it is used as a weapon in India. "I was so jacked up in the bathroom that my tongue had swollen, my nasal passages has swollen," the TV host shared in an episode of "Hot Ones." Experiences like these were contributing factors as to why Richman left "Man v. Food."