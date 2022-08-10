The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.

As the most populated state in the country, California's food offerings are just as diverse as its denizens. Some may prefer to find their dinner in LA's historic Koreatown, which Eater calls "the mecca of Korean cuisine in America," or in the Iranian eateries nestled in the city's colloquially named Tehrangeles neighborhood. San Franciscans might gravitate toward the piers for bib-worthy seafood feasts, or flock to iconic Mission District taquerías for juicy tacos al pastor. Further south, beach dwellers might get their taco fix along the boardwalks of San Diego.

Others might forgo regional delicacies altogether for the familiar comfort of fast food, from the Crunchwrap Supremes of Taco Bell to the secret-sauce-slathered burgers of In-N-Out. According to recent data, however, there's one franchise that rises above the rest in California.