Why One Restaurateur Believes Inflation Is Helping The Food Industry

Nearly three-quarters of Americans see rising inflation as their biggest worry, according to a May 2022 survey by Pew Research Center. Lagging nearly 20% behind is affordable health care (at 55%), with violent crime following close behind (54%). Since Pew's survey, inflation has remained around the same sky-high level. According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI for the year ended July 2022 was 8.5%.

Inflation is bad for the economy for numerous reasons, per The Street. These include the fact that inflation reduces consumer purchasing power and raises interest rates (which also reduces consumer purchasing power), and it wreaks financial havoc disproportionately on those depending on income. Still, as prices reach heights never before seen, some see an upside.

Restaurateur Danny Meyer, the founder of Shake Shack, is among the others who see inflation as leading to possible higher wages for workers, which could also attract more people back into the labor pool.