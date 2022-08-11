Why You May Be Able To Live In The Guinness Storehouse Soon
If you've ever bellied up to the bar and ordered a pint of Guinness in an American pub, you may have been told by someone on the next barstool over that Guinness tastes different in Ireland. In fact, a study was even published back in 2011 in the Journal of Food Science offering tasting scores as evidence that Guinness actually does taste better on the Emerald Isle (via Journal of Food Science). If you lived in the Guinness Storehouse, you could probably test out this theory fairly often.
While that particular living situation isn't currently a reality, it might soon be. Real estate developer Ballymore has announced it is working with Diageo to create a future neighborhood at the St. James's Gate Guinness brewery in Dublin (via Ballymore Group). For anyone who isn't familiar with Diageo, it's a heavy hitter in the beverage industry boasting over 200 brands in its portfolio, including Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff in addition to Guinness (via Diageo). Needless to say, the company thinks big, and fittingly, has some big plans for its new development.
There is a lot more than just apartments planned for Guinness Quarter
Looking at the future plans for Guinness Quarter may result in a bad case of amenity envy. The Ballymore Group announced it has submitted plans to Dublin City Council in collaboration with Diageo for a new neighborhood at the St. James's Gate brewery in Dublin that not only has 336 apartments, but also includes a slew of other conveniences like commercial workspaces, a hotel, a food hall, and a marketplace. As if that weren't enough (Anyone else just trying to get into a building with a laundry room — just us?), the masterplan also incorporates two acres of parks, a lot of bicycle parking, and a performance venue that can seat up to 300 guests.
If having a brewery and a concert venue in your backyard sounds like it would get boring, Food & Wine points out that residents of the future Guinness Quarter would also be able to walk just over 20 minutes to take in a tipple at the Temple Bar. When Ballymore posted illustrations of the proposed "world-class, modern, and dynamic urban neighborhood in Dublin 8" on Instagram, one follower responded, "Wow! Looks very beautiful!" For now, it seems the plans are still under review, but in the meantime, hopeful residents may want to work on pouring the perfect pint of Guinness – just in case it's part of the application process.