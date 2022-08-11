Why You May Be Able To Live In The Guinness Storehouse Soon

If you've ever bellied up to the bar and ordered a pint of Guinness in an American pub, you may have been told by someone on the next barstool over that Guinness tastes different in Ireland. In fact, a study was even published back in 2011 in the Journal of Food Science offering tasting scores as evidence that Guinness actually does taste better on the Emerald Isle (via Journal of Food Science). If you lived in the Guinness Storehouse, you could probably test out this theory fairly often.

While that particular living situation isn't currently a reality, it might soon be. Real estate developer Ballymore has announced it is working with Diageo to create a future neighborhood at the St. James's Gate Guinness brewery in Dublin (via Ballymore Group). For anyone who isn't familiar with Diageo, it's a heavy hitter in the beverage industry boasting over 200 brands in its portfolio, including Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff in addition to Guinness (via Diageo). Needless to say, the company thinks big, and fittingly, has some big plans for its new development.