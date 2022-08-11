Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Ree Drummond's Pancake ASMR

The only noises heard in Ree Drummond's Instagram post are those commonly associated with kitchen activities, such as the quiet clink of ceramic bowls, the hiss of the pancake griddle, and the scoop of dry ingredients, like sugar and flour. In the video, Drummond expertly — but quietly — mixes up pancakes from scratch. The viewer is treated only to the process itself, no narration or extraneous noise included. So far, fans are eating the whole thing up.

Actor Molly McCook comments, "This is VERY dreamy and satisfying," and another fan says of the finished pancakes, "That is the most perfect stack of stacks." Yet another person notes that the "mic work on this video is perfect," to which Drummond herself responded, saying that it's just the microphone on her iPhone. "So much better than my old Panasonic tape recorder in 1981," Drummond writes.

Another person, after seeing the gorgeous tableware the Food Network star set out for the breakfast, asked where they could find the same utensils for purchase. Drummond replied that the set is part of her brand-new line with Walmart, called Pioneer Woman "Maizie" flatware, which another commenter refers to as "stunning" and "vintage." Overall, Drummond's foray into the ASMR world is a big old success, making people hungry for her pancakes and merchandise all in one fell swoop, all while helping them relax. Not a bad day at the office for this country gal.