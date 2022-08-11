Ritz Crackers Just Brought Back A Long-Awaited Summer Snack

It's hard to believe that the humble cracker we love today — for its versatility with a range of dips, cheeses, and hors d'oeuvre — may have originated as a staple food for sailors in the 1700s, according to Today I found Out. Crackers have come a long way since that time and some brands have lasted the test of time such as Ritz Crackers.

They were first introduced by Nabisco in 1934 and are now owned by Mondelez International. They're recognizable by their round shape and serrated edge, but the company's product range and flavor variety have grown substantially over the years (via Ritz Crackers). Even when you think of Ritz crackers, they seem more at home on a cheese platter or just on their own with their soft yet crisp, melt-in-your-mouth goodness.

Back in 2020, the Ritz Facebook page linked to a recipe for 'Smores made with the original cracker, and that post got some fans intrigued with the idea. Especially as they had a Ritz S'mores available until it was discontinued in 2016. (via Twitter)