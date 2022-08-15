Why A Famous Bake Shop's Vending Machine Failed To Impress Some Twitter Users

On August 14, Food Network posted a video to Twitter featuring a cake vending machine, captioned "A cake vending machine? Dreams do come true." If only this were news; however, cake vending machines have been dispensing freshly made cakes in some form or another, whether in a jar, a can, in cupcake form, or as thick slabs of brightly hued layer cake, going back at least to 2019, according to Eater Vegas. That was the year Carlo's Bake Shop, in a joint venture with its Canadian affiliate, Carlo's Bakery Canada, launched its first cake vending machines in Toronto and on the Vegas Strip, stocking them with individual slices of rainbow, red velvet, chocolate, and carrot cakes packed in plastic clamshell boxes.

Soon Carlo's Bake Shop "cake ATMS" began popping up elsewhere in the U.S. and Canada (via Dallas News and Insauga). In fact, at this point, one might wonder whether it's still accurate to refer to a cake vending machine as a "dream come true." So was Food Network just playing coy? It might appear that way, especially considering that Carlo's Bake Shop is the Hoboken-based bakery chain that put Buddy Valastro, aka Food Network's "Cake Boss," on the map in the first place. But to the extent that Food Network may have been playing coy, it seems Twitter has been playing right along. Few who commented seemed to recognize the Cake Boss connection, and a surprising number seemed to question how vending machine cake could be dreamy at all.