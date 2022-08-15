Miller's New Ice Cream Is For Adults Only

Walking into a dive bar is kind of like walking into a chain restaurant: The layout, lighting, and entertainment offerings are similar to their counterparts, but there's something unique about each one. In the case of dives, perhaps the most noteworthy common denominator is the aroma. There's the underlying base of beer hanging in the air, both fresh from the taps and stale on the floor. There's the saline bouquet of roasted peanuts, whose empty husks may or may not be scattered across the floor and bar top. There's the warm nuttiness of whiskey poured generously into glasses. And, of course, there's the musk of patrons and pool sharks, whose clothing is likely serving as a diffuser of spilled drinks.

Another thing most dive bars have in common is the beer brands they pour. Regional favorites notwithstanding (the tall boy of Seattle-based Rainier, for instance), there are certain labels that are likely on deck in the beer fridges of dives across the country. Miller High Life is one of them. Miller previously rolled out gingerbread dive bar kits that included "walls infused with High Life" for the holiday season (via 23ABC News). With its new ice cream, the brand known as the "Champagne of Beers" is celebrating the flavors of the proverbial dive.