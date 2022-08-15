Miller's New Ice Cream Is For Adults Only
Walking into a dive bar is kind of like walking into a chain restaurant: The layout, lighting, and entertainment offerings are similar to their counterparts, but there's something unique about each one. In the case of dives, perhaps the most noteworthy common denominator is the aroma. There's the underlying base of beer hanging in the air, both fresh from the taps and stale on the floor. There's the saline bouquet of roasted peanuts, whose empty husks may or may not be scattered across the floor and bar top. There's the warm nuttiness of whiskey poured generously into glasses. And, of course, there's the musk of patrons and pool sharks, whose clothing is likely serving as a diffuser of spilled drinks.
Another thing most dive bars have in common is the beer brands they pour. Regional favorites notwithstanding (the tall boy of Seattle-based Rainier, for instance), there are certain labels that are likely on deck in the beer fridges of dives across the country. Miller High Life is one of them. Miller previously rolled out gingerbread dive bar kits that included "walls infused with High Life" for the holiday season (via 23ABC News). With its new ice cream, the brand known as the "Champagne of Beers" is celebrating the flavors of the proverbial dive.
A boozy treat that puts the 'bar' into dive bar
As explained in a press release received by Mashed, Miller High Life has a boozy new dessert called Ice Cream Dive Bars. You know what that means – kids can't have it. In fact, meant for adults aged 21 and over. The treat comes courtesy of the ice cream shop Tipsy Scoop, which teamed up with Miller to celebrate the ice cream bar's 100th anniversary.
Much like the name implies, Tipsy Scoop is in the business of selling booze-infused frozen desserts. Its website lists such flavors as Watermelon Basil Margarita Sorbet, Cake Batter Vodka Martini, and Vanilla Bean Bourbon. No stranger to collabs, Tipsy Scoop got together with Buxom Cosmetics to create a lip cream collection that was unveiled earlier this year (via Instagram). What should people expect from the ice cream of the "Champagne of Beers"?
Made with High Life-infused ice cream that clocks in at 5% ABV, the bar-inspired bars are peppered with peanuts, tobacco smoke flavor, a caramel swirl that might evoke sticky floors, and a "carbonated candy" that mimics bubbles. For a final touch, the bars are dipped in a dark chocolate coating "to evoke the dark wood and dim lighting."
The bars, which come wrapped in packs of six, are available online for local pickup and delivery for folks who live in New York, as well as for nationwide shipping in all 50 states.