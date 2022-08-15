Tiffani Thiessen Dishes On The New Season Of Deliciousness - Exclusive Interview

Superfans probably remember Tiffani Thiessen from her time on the massive hit "Saved by the Bell" portraying the now iconic Kelly Kapowski. Who doesn't remember Zack Morris and A.C. Slater pining for her character's affections? But Thiessen has continued to carve out her own niche in media, with roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and her own cooking show, "Dinner at Tiffani's." The actress demonstrated delicious no-fuss recipes that were easy to make and a family crowd-pleaser.

Now, the busy star is gearing up for the release of the newest season of MTV's hugely successful "Deliciousness." Thiessen hosts the show along with foodies Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell, and Tim Chantarangsu. The cast shares the internet's most viral and entertaining food videos, from kitchen fails to hilarious food blunders.

In an exclusive interview, Mashed spoke with Thiessen about what viewers can expect from this season of "Deliciousness." She also shared her own cooking mishaps and her go-to recipe for those of us who are in a hurry but still want to enjoy a flavorful meal.