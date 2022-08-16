José Andrés Just Shaded Dr. Oz In The Best Way

We can only guess that politics was on top of mind for Pennsylvania senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz when he chose to share a video of himself on Twitter going grocery shopping because, as he put it, "my wife wants vegetables for crudité." With the camera rolling, Oz proceeds to pick out a head of broccoli for $2, some asparagus for $4, and a $4 bag of carrots, before reaching for pre-packaged guacamole and fresh salsa. He proceeds to complain about paying "$20 for crudite — and this doesn't include tequila."

The comments drew barbed comments from Oz critics, some of whom called out the senatorial hopeful for using a fictitious grocery name ("Wegners" instead of "Redner's"), per Twitter, as well as for adding a huge markup on the supermarket price of broccoli. As one social media user remarked: "I pulled up info on a random Wegman's store in PA. The carrots he picked up were a 5 pound bag of organic carrots....5 pounds for crudité? The broccoli crowns are about 85 cents each. I stopped there. More lies from Mehmet," per Twitter. In response, Oz's opponent John Fetterman trolled him for seeming out of touch, tweeting, "In PA we call this a ... veggie tray," (per HuffPost).