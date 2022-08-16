Burger King Japan Just Released An Icy Whopper

If you thought that Burger King in America was full of weird ideas — like some of the biggest flops in Burger King history including the Halloween Whopper, the meatloaf sandwich, and the Pizza Burger — think again. Burger King is just as strange in other countries all across the globe.

According to Insider, Burger King Israel launched a burger sandwiched between two ketchup-filled donuts for Hanukkah in 2016. Burger King Malaysia offered a Taro Pie as recently as 2019, with taro being a sweet, nutty-flavored root veggie popular in tropical regions, per FoodPrint. And to our horror, Burger King Germany serves up burgers topped with fried egg and banana, fish sticks and applesauce, strawberry ice cream and fries, bratwurst and chocolate spread, and even vanilla ice cream and olives (via Daily Hive). Sorry, Germany, but are you okay?

In other countries, rather than make an entirely new menu item, Burger King simply adds regional favorites to existing classics. You know, a Whopper with Brussel sprouts, pumpkin slices, or garlic (via YouTube). Japan's latest Whopper refrains from adding any weird new flavors, but it's still a pretty peculiar spin on a familiar favorite.