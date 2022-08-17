How You Should Really Store Ginger, According To Rachael Ray

Even though it's been used for millennia in Indian and Chinese medicine, ginger isn't something that many people are super comfortable using and storing. There's a lot to like about ginger: The root of this flowering plant is rich in antioxidants, and is also believed to potentially lower the risk of developing truly unfortunate health issues like cancer and diabetes, per Medical News Today.

A lot of people turn to ginger for its health benefits, or simply to add some much-needed zing to a meal or cup of tea. In fact, ginger tea is a popular option for people suffering from nausea, like that associated with sickness or chemotherapy. This stomach-soothing root is also low in calories, although it's also light on helpful vitamins and minerals.

Although people of all cultures enjoy whipping up their own Indian and Asian-inspired meals involving ginger, many still aren't sure exactly how to handle and store this zesty root properly. If you count yourself as one of those people, celebrity chef and longtime Food Network staple Rachael Ray might just have the answer for you.