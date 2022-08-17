Domino's Wants To Fight High Food Prices With A New Deal

It feels like no matter where you are in the world, you can rest assured that a Domino's Pizza is within delivery distance. With its affordable prices, it makes sense that Domino's is the biggest multinational pizza restaurant chain on the market (per Bloomberg Second Measure). The pizza chain has always prided itself on its promises of convenience — per its once famous 30-minute delivery guarantee — and affordability, but not at the cost of flavor and satisfaction.

Like many other fast-food joints, Domino's is aware of the role its food plays in keeping lower-income households fed. But unlike the others, the pizza giant has stepped up its affordability game in light of staggering inflation this year. Of course, inflation extends to the prices of food, which the World Economic Forum has reported to be at record-shattering highs. But with its new deal, Domino's isn't letting rising production costs keep it from offering loyal customers the prices they believe they need during this time of financial stress.