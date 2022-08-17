Domino's Wants To Fight High Food Prices With A New Deal
It feels like no matter where you are in the world, you can rest assured that a Domino's Pizza is within delivery distance. With its affordable prices, it makes sense that Domino's is the biggest multinational pizza restaurant chain on the market (per Bloomberg Second Measure). The pizza chain has always prided itself on its promises of convenience — per its once famous 30-minute delivery guarantee — and affordability, but not at the cost of flavor and satisfaction.
Like many other fast-food joints, Domino's is aware of the role its food plays in keeping lower-income households fed. But unlike the others, the pizza giant has stepped up its affordability game in light of staggering inflation this year. Of course, inflation extends to the prices of food, which the World Economic Forum has reported to be at record-shattering highs. But with its new deal, Domino's isn't letting rising production costs keep it from offering loyal customers the prices they believe they need during this time of financial stress.
So, what is the Big Deal?
On August 15, Domino's Pizza announced a mouthwatering new deal: 50% off all menu items ordered online. Yes, you read that correctly. No matter what you want to be delivered to your doorstep, whether it's a classic cheese pizza pie, fresh salad, or warm Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake, you will only pay for half of it (via PR Newswire). In light of the announcement, Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president of U.S. operations and support, explained that the company "has always been focused on value that can feed a family at a reasonable price." He hopes that this deal will appeal to "customers who are looking to make their money go further this week."
Customers only have until August 21 to take advantage of this deal by placing an order on the Domino's website, mobile ordering app, and Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms. For you, it's half off grub. For Domino's, it's a bold way to deliver on the chain's promise of affordability — and maybe draw in some new fans along the way.