Whole Foods' CEO Is Once Again In Hot Water With Gen Z

In the Reason Magazine podcast episode "Whole Foods' John Mackey: 'I Feel Like Socialists Are Taking Over,'" John Mackey made comments on Gen Z's mindset and work ethic that were eyebrow-raising. Specifically, his belief that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." He elaborated, saying: "Younger people aren't quick to work because they want meaningful work ... You can't expect to start with meaningful work. You're going to have to earn it over time." While not explicitly mentioning a specific generation, it's implied that he's gearing these statements towards Gen Z, as its members are some of the newest workforce hires.

While it's true that Gen Z cares about doing work that aligns with their values more than older generations (via LinkedIn), there's more to Gen Z work trends than just standing behind values. As Business Insider points out, they're also fighting for pay that properly considers the demands of the job and skyrocketing costs of living. Despite record-breaking rates of inflation, the federal minimum wage in the U.S. has not risen since 2009. Hourly wages for entry-level jobs traditionally filled by young workers are just not cutting it anymore. Gen Z recognizes this, demanding better pay and worker protection from large companies like Whole Foods.

As more zoomers enter the workforce in the coming years, Mackey and other industry leaders should be prepared to run their companies ethically and treat their employees justly if they want this outspoken generation on their side.