The Latest E. Coli Outbreak Has Sickened Dozens Of People

E. coli infections can happen any time of year, but they are especially prevalent during the summer, because there seems to be a spike in the amount of bacteria that is shed through fecal matter, per Food Safety News.

Still, the number of cases involved in this outbreak is said to be higher than normal, leading the state of the state of Michigan's chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian to issue a statement. Dr. Bagdasarian has said that the "significant jump in cases is alarming." The medical officer also pointed out that 98 cases have been reported so far this year, against 20 cases reported during the same period last year. She added a reminder to "make sure to follow best practices when it comes to hand hygiene and food handling to prevent these kinds of foodborne illness."

To help the CDC identify the cause of the outbreak, the organization is asking those who might be suffering from symptoms to see a doctor and report to the local health department. Because symptoms also kick up between three to four days after the bacteria is ingested, the agency is also asking confirmed cases to make a note of everything consumed the week before symptoms become apparent, per NPR.