Giada De Laurentiis Has A Pro Tip For Zesting A Lemon

While Giada De Laurentiis might be a queen in the kitchen, the TV personality isn't immune to making mistakes every once and a while. Up until recently, the 51-year-old chef wasn't grating her lemons correctly.

The celebrity chef demonstrated the right way to grate a lemon in an Instagram video sharing that instead of having the lemon above the grater as you zest, you want to have your grater on top and your lemon underneath as you zest. De Laurentiis also recommends having a tight grip on that grater. "And you rotate it, so you can see how much you are actually grating," she explained. The Food Network star is proof that it's never late for even the most experienced chefs to learn new things!

Many users in the comment section were grateful for De Laurentiis's little token of cooking wisdom. One exclaimed, "OMG! Thank you, G! I've been doing it wrong for 500 years," while another wrote "I have too! Thanks for sharing." Others seemed less convinced by this alternate zesting style. "Looks much slower and more awkward. I'll keep doing it the wrong way," one user remarked.

Another lemon hack that you need to know? Make sure that you don't get too close to the meat of the lemon when grating the outer shell.